A shooting of two innocent bystanders in the Bronx Thursday afternoon left one woman dead and another injured. Marcus Solis has the latest details.

71-year-old woman killed, another hurt after 2 innocent bystanders shot in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two innocent bystanders were shot in the Bronx, leaving a 71-year-old woman dead and another injured.

Gunfire erupted after 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of E. 138th Street and Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, striking two innocent bystanders.

A 71-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet in the back.

A nurse ran for cover at first, but then tried to render aid to the 71-year-old, who was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The other victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot in the left arm while selling food out of a cart. She was taken to the same hospital, where she is in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but witnesses say a group of men were arguing outside of a corner store in the area about a half hour prior to the incident.

Surveillance video shows the male suspect, described as wearing all black clothing, running westbound on E. 138th Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

