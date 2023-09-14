71-year-old woman shot and killed, another wounded in Bronx double shooting

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in the Bronx that left a 71-year-old killed.

It happened after 12:30 p.m. Thursday in front of 512 E. 138th Street.

A 71-year-old woman was shot in the back and later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

Another victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot in the left arm and taken to the same hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The suspect was seen fleeing westbound on E. 138th Street.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.