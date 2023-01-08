Man charged in double stabbing inside Bronx apartment building; 1 dead

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have charged a suspect after one person died in a double stabbing inside an apartment building in the Bronx.

Investigators believe Jose Ortiz, 65, got into a dispute with a woman around 9 p.m. Friday and stabbed her in the building on 1212 University Avenue in Highbridge.

They say Tyrone Quick, 45, intervened and Ortiz stabbed him to death.

Officers took Ortiz into custody at the scene.

There are no details on what the dispute was about.

