Teen stabbed in the back near Bronx library

FORDHAM MANOR, The Bronx (WABC) -- A teen was stabbed in the back just feet from a branch of the public library in the Bronx.

The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.

The teen was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

