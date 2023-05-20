Police rescue suspect from Hutchinson River after he jumped in water to escape

PELHAM BAY PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police rescued a suspect from the Hutchinson River after they say he jumped into the water to escape them.

Officers spotted Adam Hernandez, 23, on the Hutchinson River Parkway behind the wheel of a stolen car.

They tried to pull the vehicle over, but say Hernandez led them on a high-speed chase near Exit 3.

Police then spotted Hernandez in the water after he abandoned the car.

Hernandez was then taken to Jacobi Hospital. He is now facing multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and criminal possession of stolen property.

