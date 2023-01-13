14-year-old boy stabbed in back on basketball court in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the back on a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, according to authorities.

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section.

Preliminary, police say a 14-year-old boy was stabbed once in the back with an unknown sharp object inside the basketball court at the location.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark coat, blue pants and gray sneakers, who fled westbound on East 163rd Street.

The victim was taken to Harlem hospital and is expected to survive.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

