Triple shooting in the Bronx leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred Sunday night in the Bronx, leaving two injured and one dead.

It happened around 9 p.m. outside of 1787 West Farms Road, where officers responded to reports of shots fired.

Three victims were wounded, including a 34-year-old male who had been shot in the ribs.

He was declared dead on the scene.

The two other victims, both 29-year-old males, checked themselves into nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, one of the victims was shot in the right side of his stomach and the other in the buttocks.

Both victims are expected to survive.

According to police, the gunman fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.