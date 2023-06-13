Minor crash may have triggered deadly triple shooting in Bronx, NYPD says

CROTONA PARK EAST, Bronx (WABC) -- Police believe a minor car crash may have triggered a deadly triple shooting in the Bronx.

The gunfire erupted on West Farms Road in Crotona Park East on Sunday night.

Police say two suspects attacked the president of a competitive car club over a minor accident on the Hutchinson River Parkway which occurred hours earlier.

When 34-year-old Jeremy Cancel tried to intervene, they say one of the gunmen began shooting.

Cancel was killed. Two others were injured.

So far, police have made no arrests.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.