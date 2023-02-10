4 people shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Brooklyn Friday night.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Mermaid Avenue near West 33rd Street in Coney Island.

Police say it appeared to be a targeted shooting of four men outside a smoke shop.

A maroon minivan pulled up and fired shots at the group in front of 3222 Mermaid Avenue.

A 26 year old man was shot in the leg, a 17-year-old man was shot in the torso, a 25 year-old man was shot in the leg and an unidentified male was also shot in the leg.

All of the victims were taken to NYU Langone and are in stable condition.

There have been no arrests so far. An investigation is underway.

It comes after four people were also shot in the Bronx just a few hours earlier.

One man was killed, and three others were shot and wounded in the incident.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

