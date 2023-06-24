2 people shot outside Brooklyn sneaker shop; police looking for suspect

Two people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting outside a sneaker shop in Brooklyn on Friday, according to officials. Sonia Rincon has the details.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot outside of a sneaker shop in Brooklyn on Friday, leaving a bullet-riddled scene in a normally quiet neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. outside the PluggedIn Sneaker Boutique located at 9413 Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge.

"It's a very popular sneaker store. I think they were waiting for a release of a sneaker to come out. And then it was just mayhem," said a witness named Jared.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon that the victims were in a bullet riddled dark gray Hyundai Sonata. They had just been picked up from the sneaker shop and someone who had been in a white Mercedes circling the block appeared to be targeting somebody.

"Out of nowhere, shots ring out, I heard like six bangs, one after another," Jared said. "And I saw a guy that came over from that corner, ran over to the car and started shooting. A girl came out and just was like screaming, 'help me, help me.'"

A young woman collapsed in front of the store after being shot in the leg. Police say she's 21 years old. A witness ran over and made a tourniquet.

The second victim was a 24-year-old man shot in the arm.

"I didn't even see him, he ran down the block and he was shot in the arm, no one even knew and that he came back like 10 minutes later," Jared said.

They were taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition and are expected to survive.

A crime scene filled with shell casings is not a typical sight at 4:30 p.m. on Fifth Avenue.

"Usually Bay Ridge is a nice area, it's very safe. I've been here my whole life," witness Joan Kornichuk said.

The store's owners told Eyewitness News their security guard did his best to protect other customers. They pulled the gate down and immediately closed for the day.

They say their cameras were not recording, but other cameras in the area were, and detectives are going through a lot of footage, looking for at least one suspect.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man wearing a light blue track suit. He fled in an unknown direction.

It's not clear yet who the intended target was, or the motive.

