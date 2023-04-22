Man accused of murdering brother, former welterweight boxer, in Brooklyn

Martin Wright's body has yet to be found, but ballistics evidence was, and McMillian Martin was arrested and later charged with his brother's murder. Anthony Carlo has the story.

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A family in Brooklyn is planning a memorial service for their loved one, who officials believe was killed by his own brother.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo spoke with a heartbroken friend over the tragedy.

"It's impossible to say rest in peace to our brother if we don't know where he's resting at," Abdur-Raheim Braddox said.

It's not how Braddox wants his best friend, 44-year-old Martin Wright, to be remembered. Braddox says Wright was a champion in and outside of the ring, but his body is still nowhere to be found.

"To the family it's hard for all of us going through it because we're going through this emotional roller coaster," he said.

The traumatic ride began in late January when Wright, a former welterweight boxer, went missing. Police then started a homicide investigation, only to come across a bombshell of a development.

"To hear that his own brother would be the person to take his life, it's so traumatic you can't even put a title on this," Braddox said.

Detectives went to the home of 45-year-old McMillian Wright in Bedford Stuyvesant and obtained surveillance video showing him carrying out an unusually large bag.

Martin's body has yet to be found, but ballistics evidence was, and McMillian was arrested in Binghamton on March 27 and later charged with his brother's murder.

In addition, McMillian has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, falsifying business records, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and possessing a forged instrument.

McMillian Wright was arraigned Friday in Brooklyn court and remanded.

Police believe Martin was killed in his brother's home. He suffered head trauma. Another man, 48-year-old Craig Smith, has been charged with helping dispose of the remains.

There have been steps toward justice, but no closure yet.

"If we definitely get his body back so we can clothe him, put him in a casket and send him off properly," Braddox said.

