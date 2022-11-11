Postal carrier threatened, robbed by 2 men in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the worker was standing on East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m.
Two men approached the worker, threatened to use a firearm, then stole his mail carrier.
The suspects got away in a U-Haul that didn't have a license plate.
The mail carrier wasn't injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
