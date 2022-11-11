Postal carrier threatened, robbed by 2 men in Brooklyn

Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the worker was standing on East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m.

Two men approached the worker, threatened to use a firearm, then stole his mail carrier.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The suspects got away in a U-Haul that didn't have a license plate.

The mail carrier wasn't injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.