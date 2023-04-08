83-year-old man found dead inside Brooklyn apartment

An 83-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment building in Boerum Hill.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who left an 83-year-old man dead in Brooklyn.

The man was found inside an apartment building on Nevins Street in Boerum Hill.

Investigators say the man suffered stab wounds to his neck and arm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

