  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman shot in the arm in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 3, 2023 2:32AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BED--STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Brooklyn.

The woman was shot in the arm near Nostrand Avenue and Kosciusko Street in Bed-Stuy just after 4 p.m. Friday.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

ALSO READ | Billy Joel to end record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW