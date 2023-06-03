Woman shot in the arm in Brooklyn

BED--STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Brooklyn.

The woman was shot in the arm near Nostrand Avenue and Kosciusko Street in Bed-Stuy just after 4 p.m. Friday.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

