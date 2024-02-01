  • Watch Now
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Brooklyn; no arrests

Eyewitness News
Thursday, February 1, 2024 12:32AM
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to shot fired near Union Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

Upon arrival, they found a man shot multiple times across the body.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

The gunman is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

