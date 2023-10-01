1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday outside the Sumner Houses in Bed-Stuy.

The shooter struck a 28-year-old man in the head, killing him.

Another 28-year-old was hit in the stomach and a 32-year-old was shot in the back - both are in stable condition.

The gunman fled the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. An investigation is underway.

