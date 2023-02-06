Two teens injured in Brooklyn shooting

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers were shot in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in East Williamsburg in a courtyard along Maujer Street.

A 17-year-old female was shot in the stomach, while a male who is 19 suffered graze wound to the head.

Both teens are reported to be in stable condition.

The gunman fled the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

