1 killed in East Flatbush triple shooting

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed in a triple shooting in Brooklyn.

Police arrived at the scene just before 2 p.m. Saturday near East 45th Street and Troy Avenue in East Flatbush.

A 27-year-old woman had been shot in the stomach, one man was shot in the leg, and another had been shot in the head . Police say he died at the hospital.

Police were seen going in and out of an apartment building on the corner. The shooting was just steps away from a day care center.

For Vicky Byfield, the sight of blue lights and crime scene tape was just as frustrating as it was frightening.

"Very upset. I have young kids and a grown son and it's very dangerous and it's broad daylight and it's not safe. There's a daycare over there, a church behind us. It has to stop," Byfield said.

