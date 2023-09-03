Man dies after being shot in the head in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the head in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened Sunday around 4 a.m. on Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick.
The 33-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
----------
