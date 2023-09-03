Man dies after being shot in the head in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the head in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened Sunday around 4 a.m. on Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick.

The 33-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

ALSO READ | Questions over NYC's aging infrastructure reveal troubling answers following water main break

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.