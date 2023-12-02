52-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside Brooklyn home

FORT HAMILTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 52-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Brooklyn Friday.

Officers responded to 135 93rd Street in Fort Hamilton at 7:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

When the officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old woman with a stab wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

