52-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside Brooklyn home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, December 2, 2023 3:20AM
FORT HAMILTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 52-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Brooklyn Friday.

Officers responded to 135 93rd Street in Fort Hamilton at 7:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

When the officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old woman with a stab wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

