1 killed, 2 wounded in slashing attack in Williamsburg; police searching for suspect

The bloody attack happened just before 9 p.m. at 340 Roebling Street in the heart of Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has died after three people were stabbed Tuesday in Brooklyn.

The bloody attack happened at around 8:30 p.m. at 340 Roebling Street in the heart of Williamsburg.

The victims, two men and one woman, were all rushed to the hospital.

One man was in serious condition after being slashed in the neck. Authorities say he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was slashed in the face and the back. He's expected to survive.

The woman was slashed in the right wrist. She's also expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

