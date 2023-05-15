Man stabbed repeatedly on the street in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after someone stabbed him repeatedly on the street in Brooklyn.

The 29-year-old victim was outside an apartment building on East 19th Street in Flatbush when he was attacked shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

He suffered wounds to his head, neck, and armpit. At one point police actually thought he was dead.

There are no suspects at this time.

