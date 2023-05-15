  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man stabbed repeatedly on the street in Brooklyn

By WABC logo
Monday, May 15, 2023 2:44AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after someone stabbed him repeatedly on the street in Brooklyn.

The 29-year-old victim was outside an apartment building on East 19th Street in Flatbush when he was attacked shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

He suffered wounds to his head, neck, and armpit. At one point police actually thought he was dead.

There are no suspects at this time.

ALSO READ| Daniel Penny arraigned on manslaughter charge, enters no plea; Neely's family attorneys speak out

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW