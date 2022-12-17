Man stabbed in the chest while standing on street in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn -- A man was stabbed in the chest while standing on the street in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday at 46th Street and 5th Ave in Sunset Park.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone where he is expected to be ok.

The suspects, three men, fled on foot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

