14-year-old boy nearly shoved off Brooklyn subway platform after bumping into man

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was nearly shoved off a subway platform in Brooklyn after bumping into a man by mistake.

The incident happened on Monday around 9 a.m. Police say the victim was on a moving L train when he accidentally bumped into the suspect.

As the train approached the Bedford Avenue station, both the boy and the man exited the train and walked onto the platform.

The suspect then approached the victim and shoved him towards the track after the train pulled out of the station.

Fortunately, the teen says he managed to avoid falling onto the tracks by grabbing the platform ledge.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to NYC and Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Police released a photo of the suspect in hopes it will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.