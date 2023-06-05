Police say the driver may have been trying to avoid a cyclist. Tom Negovan has an update.

Driver in custody after deadly pedestrian crash in Gramercy Park

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 26-year-old driver is in custody Monday after plowing into a crowd of people in Manhattan, killing one pedestrians and leaving three others hospitalized.

Police say the driver may have been trying to avoid a cyclist when the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday on 21st Street and Third Avenue.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol may have played a role.

An eyewitness said the sound of the northbound Hyundai Sonata swerving and smashing into a kiosk "sounded like a grenade going off."

A 23-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

A 26-year-old female pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition, and a 21-year-old pedestrian is stable.

An 18-year-old male cyclist who was struck and a 25-year-old female passenger in the Hyundai are also in stable condition Monday morning.

The crash happened next to the former NYPD Police Academy, which the city has been using to house asylum seekers.

Investigators are looking into whether any of the migrants are among the victims.

