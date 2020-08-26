Man robs woman carrying infant son in Brooklyn

STUYVESANT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police want to identify the man caught on camera robbing a woman while she was holding her infant son.

The incident happened Sunday eveinng while the victim was walking on Halsey Street.

The suspect followed the 39-year-old victim and her infant to the front of 429 Halsey Street where he yelled at her and then ripped a chain off her neck.

He then took off on a bicycle.

The woman and her son were not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

From his hospital bed, 33-year-old Sam Metcalf said that one minute he was on his lunch break, walking with his wife, and the next he was on the ground, shot in the back.



