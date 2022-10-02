Chinatown residents on high alert after woman sexually assaulted, followed into her building

Residents in Chinatown are on high alert after a woman was sexually assaulted.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents in Chinatown are on high alert after a woman was sexually assaulted.

Police say a man followed the victim into her building, cornered her in the vestibule, and forcibly groped her.

It happened one week ago in the area of Market and Madison Street.

The suspect was last seen walking towards Catherine Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

ALSO READ | Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says

---------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.