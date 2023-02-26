A standup comedian is now wanted for shooting a man on the subway.

Standup comedian wanted for shooting man on the subway, police say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A standup comedian is now wanted for shooting a man on the subway.

Detectives say Marcos Cofresi, 30, shot another man in the arm and the torso last month when they got into a dispute on board a southbound N train.

Cofresi was scheduled to perform at a club near Times Square on Saturday night, but the venue changed the bill after police named the suspect.

ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.