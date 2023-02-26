  • Watch Now
Standup comedian wanted for shooting man on the subway, police say

Eyewitness News
Sunday, February 26, 2023 5:09AM
Suspected subway gunman is local standup comic
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A standup comedian is now wanted for shooting a man on the subway.

Detectives say Marcos Cofresi, 30, shot another man in the arm and the torso last month when they got into a dispute on board a southbound N train.

Cofresi was scheduled to perform at a club near Times Square on Saturday night, but the venue changed the bill after police named the suspect.

