17-year-old boy stabbed in neck on Coney Island boardwalk

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 10, 2023 2:18AM
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the neck on the Coney Island boardwalk Friday night.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was stabbed one time in the neck just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he's expected to survive.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, fled from the scene. He was last seen wearing all black.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

