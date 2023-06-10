17-year-old boy stabbed in neck on Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the neck on the Coney Island boardwalk Friday night.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was stabbed one time in the neck just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he's expected to survive.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, fled from the scene. He was last seen wearing all black.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

