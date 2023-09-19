21-year-old man found shot to death on sidewalk in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at 991 Carroll Street in Crown Heights.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found the victim on sidewalk with numerous gunshot wounds throughout the body.

EMS took the victim to NYC Health Hospital/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

The motive remains unknown as the investigation continues.

No arrests have been made so far.

