Dead body found in garbage bag in the Bronx; police investigation underway

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a black garbage bag in the Bronx.
The discovery was made around 11 a.m. on Saturday alongside Whitlock Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.
Police say the unidentified person was found in a black garbage bag inside a shopping cart.
EMS pronounced the victim dead upon arrival.
No arrests have been made so far.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available
