Dead body found in garbage bag in the Bronx; police investigation underway

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a black garbage bag in the Bronx.

The discovery was made around 11 a.m. on Saturday alongside Whitlock Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.

Police say the unidentified person was found in a black garbage bag inside a shopping cart.

EMS pronounced the victim dead upon arrival.

No arrests have been made so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available

