Man shot to death inside Washington Heights deli after argument with suspect

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, December 16, 2022 3:20AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that happened inside a deli in Washington Heights Thursday night.

Police say there was an argument between two men after 4 p.m. inside a deli located at 14 Nagel Avenue.

The victim, 30-year-old Tykeem Berry, was shot in the chest.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The shooting unfolded right in front of Berry's 9-year-old daughter who was with him at the time.

Berry was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

There's no word yet on what the two men were arguing about.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

