31-year-old man shot in chest at bakery in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest at a bakery in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. at Tasty Delicious located at Ramsen Avenue and Avenue A in East Flatbush.

Authorities say a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he's expected to survive.

There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.

