Gunman sought after double shooting in East Flatbush leaves two wounded, including 16-year-old girl

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded, including a 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
According to police, someone in a large group fired shots as the two stood on opposite sides at the intersection of Utica Avenue and Lenox Road around midnight.
A 27-year-old man was one of the victims.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.
No arrests were immediately made.
An investigation is ongoing.
