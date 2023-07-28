WATCH LIVE

Gunman sought after double shooting in East Flatbush leaves two wounded, including 16-year-old girl

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, July 28, 2023 12:29PM
Teen wounded in Brooklyn shooting
A double shooting in East Flatbush left a 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man wounded.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded, including a 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

According to police, someone in a large group fired shots as the two stood on opposite sides at the intersection of Utica Avenue and Lenox Road around midnight.

A 27-year-old man was one of the victims.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

No arrests were immediately made.

An investigation is ongoing.

