Man shot in the head in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in East Harlem.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday near East 132nd Street and Madison Ave.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where police say he died from the gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and there is no motive at this time.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

