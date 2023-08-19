  • Watch Now
2 injured, 1 shot in robbery at East Harlem Smoke Shop

ByMarcus Solis and Eyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, August 19, 2023 12:47PM
Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a smoke shop in East Harlem. Marcus Solis has the story

EAST HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- A store clerk was shot during a robbery at a smoke shop in East Harlem on Friday.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. at the recently opened Essex Convenience Smoke Shop at 118 E. 116th Street.

Police say a 34-year-old store clerk was shot in the groin while trying to stop the gunman.

A 22-year-old customer was pistol-whipped.

Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear how much money was taken.

Authorities are now looking for two male suspects, one who was wearing a blue ski mask, and the other wearing a black hat with white logo.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
