A 27-year-old man was arrested after a series of attacks overnight in Brooklyn.

27-year-old man arrested for stabbing three people in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody for stabbing at least three people in separate incidents in Brooklyn.

Police say the first incident took place at a homeless shelter on Blake Avenue in East New York just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 38-year-old male was slashed in the face and a 70-year-old man was stabbed in the torso.

Both men were taken to Brookdale in stable condition.

Minutes later, a 26-year-old was slashed while riding a southbound No. 4 train near the New Lots subway station.

He was also taken to Brookdale in stable condition.

About an hour later, the suspect, identified as a 27-year-old male, was apprehended at Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard and taken into custody.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.