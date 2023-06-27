Young child among 3 people injured after shots fired in Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after three people, including a young child, were injured in a shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Monday night, according to officials.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex located at 620 Salem Avenue.

There were three victims, one of which was a young child, according to the City of Elizabeth's Public Information Officer.

There's no word yet on their conditions or what led up to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

