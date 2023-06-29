A peace rally will be held in Elizabeth after a triple shooting earlier this week.

'Peace and Prayer Rally' set for Elizabeth after triple shooting kills man, injures woman and child

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A "Peace and Prayer Rally" is set to be held in Elizabeth, New Jersey Thursday in the wake of a deadly triple shooting earlier this week.

Three people were shot while sitting inside a car on Salem Avenue on Monday night.

A 28-year-old man died and a 23-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were wounded.

No arrests have been made.

An organization called the National United Youth Council Incorporated is organizing the rally.

"I am calling for this Rally because many in the community believe a street war is brewing. The community and police must get together and halt future gun Violence that may occur in the coming days" said Salaam Ismial, Director National United Youth Council Incorporated.

It's set for 5 p.m. Thursday in front of 620 Salem Avenue, at the scene of the shooting.

