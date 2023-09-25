Man fatally stabbed, another hospitalized after dispute inside Queens bar

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A dispute inside a Queens bar took a deadly turn Sunday night, leaving one dead and another hospitalized.

At around 9:50 p.m., two men got into a dispute inside Kelly's Pub on 41st Avenue in the Flushing section of Queens.

Police say the dispute spilled outside, where the two men apparently stabbed each other.

The victim, Elliot Ortiz, 45, was found stabbed in the head.

He was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

The other victim, Jason Schuler, 39, was stabbed six times to the back, and found in the doorway of the bar. He is in stable condition.

Schuler has since been charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon for the fatal stabbing.

A knife was recovered in front of the bar.

