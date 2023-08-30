A father of four is being remembered by a local community in the Bronx just days after he was senselessly gunned down in a road rage incident. Marcus Solis has the story.

Community looking for answers after father of four is shot and killed on Cross Bronx Expressway

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A father of four is being remembered by a local community in the Bronx just days after he was senselessly gunned down in a road rage incident.

That man was Fausto Rodriguez, an auto shop worker, who was killed Saturday on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The 40-year-old victim was found near the scene of a vehicle collision on the southbound section of the expressway.

The incident began when Rodriguez was rear ended by a White Ford Edge.

Police say the driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot, only to return in a short time later in a grey Toyota Rav4 with Florida license plates. Another male was driving that vehicle.

Rodriguez, who was waiting for police, started recording the encounter with his cell phone. According to the footage, the suspect appeared angry that he was being recorded.

Rodriguez was later shot and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

"I still can't believe it to this day right now, said Anaielis Ozuna, who worked with Rodriguez. "He was such a sweet person. So many sweet people get taken away from us so fast."

Ozuna worked with the victim at Xtreme Auto Body, where there's a memorial for the single father of four.

Three of Rodriguez's children lived with him in the Bronx - a fourth is in Santo Domingo.

The driver of that Rav4 voluntarily spoke with detectives at the 46th Precinct on Wednesday, claiming he had been asked by an acquaintance to help retrieve paperwork from the crash site - and had no idea what was about to happen.

The gunman is still at large.

