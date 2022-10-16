Neighborhoods pledge to take back the streets from gun violence

Neighborhoods across New York City are fed up with gun violence and are pledging to take back the streets. Lucy Yang has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Neighborhoods across New York City are fed up with gun violence after a teen was shot and killed on the subway in Queens on Friday and a man was shot in the Bronx and hit by a car on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon people joined city and state leaders to take back the streets.

