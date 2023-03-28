2 men injured in shooting in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Harlem Monday night, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. at 136 Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Officials say two men were shot, one in the leg and the other in the hip.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

One victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital and the other was taken to Harlem Hospital.

They are both expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.