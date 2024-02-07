  • Watch Now
1 wounded after shooting at church in Harlem, police say

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 12:20AM
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was wounded following a shooting at a church in Harlem, police say.

Officials say the victim was shot at 302 W. 124th Street, which is the location of Soul Saving Station of Christ Crusader School.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

