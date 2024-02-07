1 wounded after shooting at church in Harlem, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was wounded following a shooting at a church in Harlem, police say.

Officials say the victim was shot at 302 W. 124th Street, which is the location of Soul Saving Station of Christ Crusader School.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.