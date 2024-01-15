2 men in critical condition after double shooting in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men are in critical condition after being shot in Harlem on Monday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at Seventh Avenue and West 136th Street around 2:45 p.m.

Both of the victims, two men, were taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

