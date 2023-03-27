A 24-year-old man was shot and injured on West 131st in Harlem.

Man shot in the torso in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Harlem.

The victim was shot in the torso around 9 p.m. Sunday on West 131st Street near the Saint Nicholas Houses.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police say the shooter fled the scene and is expected to survive.

Police say the shooter fled the scene and has not been caught.

