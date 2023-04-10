Man dies after being shot in the head inside Harlem smoke shop

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a smoke shop in Harlem.
Officers say a man wearing an FDNY jacket shot a man in the back of the head around 8 p.m. Sunday at the shop on 125th and Lenox.
The 36-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
