Man dies after being shot in the head inside Harlem smoke shop

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a smoke shop in Harlem.

Officers say a man wearing an FDNY jacket shot a man in the back of the head around 8 p.m. Sunday at the shop on 125th and Lenox.

The 36-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

