WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man dies after being shot in the head inside Harlem smoke shop

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, April 10, 2023 3:13AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a smoke shop in Harlem.

Officers say a man wearing an FDNY jacket shot a man in the back of the head around 8 p.m. Sunday at the shop on 125th and Lenox.

The 36-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

READ ALSO| 'Swatting' threats target dozens of school districts in New York

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW