Deadly smoke shop shooting caught on camera in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman seen on camera fatally shooting a man inside a Harlem smoke shop.

It happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday at a store near the corner of 125th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows nine people inside the shop, including a man in a dark jacket with an FDNY logo talking to a man in a tan or yellow jacket.

The victim turns around and walks away, and that's when a man in a dark jacket shoots him.

Chaos ensues, as some people run out of the shop after the shot is fired.

The suspect starts walking out but stops to the shoot the victim one more time before leaving him on the floor of the store.

He returns just seconds later and appears to reach into the victim's pocket.

The 36-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect remains on the loose.

People who live in the area say this latest case of seemingly senseless violence is sad and frustrating.

"It's a shame, because it's not just that someone was killed," one man told Eyewitness News. "We have destroyed a family or two, at this point."

"I'm fed up with all of this," said a woman. "I don't understand why they can't talk things out. Why you gotta be killing each other? This is so sad, so sad."

