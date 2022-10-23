Driver stabbed in the back during dispute in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened on West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues on Saturday just before 9 p.m.

The stabbing stemmed from a fight between people in two different cars. Police say a passenger from one vehicle stabbed the driver of the other vehicle three times in the back.

The victim is now at Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The car with the attacker got away.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.