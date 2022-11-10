Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 different vehicles in Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles in Brooklyn, including a white van that fled the scene.
Police say the incident happened just before 9:15 p.m. at Caton Avenue and Coney Island Avenue in Kensington.
They say a man was walking at the intersection when he was struck by a white van that fled the scene after injuring the pedestrian.
A second vehicle then struck the man but remained on the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:45 p.m.
Police are looking for the driver of the white van.
